× False alarm: reports of shooting outside theater likely spurred by metal posts falling over

TUKWILA, Wash. — Tukwila Police confirm to Q13 News that no shooting took place at Southcenter Mall on Saturday night, contrary to initial reports circulated on social media.

Tweets began circulating around 9 p.m. indicating the mall had been placed into lockdown after a reported active shooter outside the movie theater.

Police responded to the scene and found no evidence of shots fired or victims with gunshot wounds.

Officers responded to an incident in the Southcenter District. It was a dispute that escalated into a physical altercation. There were no shots fired as had been reported. Officers contacted the involved parties and confirmed that there were no injuries. — Tukwila Police (@TukwilaPD) February 18, 2018

Instead, investigators determined that several short metal posts connected along the theater queue were likely knocked over during a scuffle between three or four people.

The resulting noise alarmed people nearby and caused some to run.

No injuries were found.