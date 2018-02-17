False alarm: reports of shooting outside theater likely spurred by metal posts falling over
TUKWILA, Wash. — Tukwila Police confirm to Q13 News that no shooting took place at Southcenter Mall on Saturday night, contrary to initial reports circulated on social media.
Tweets began circulating around 9 p.m. indicating the mall had been placed into lockdown after a reported active shooter outside the movie theater.
Police responded to the scene and found no evidence of shots fired or victims with gunshot wounds.
Instead, investigators determined that several short metal posts connected along the theater queue were likely knocked over during a scuffle between three or four people.
The resulting noise alarmed people nearby and caused some to run.
No injuries were found.