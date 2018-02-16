Nyagah Baker-Williams: Seattle Police searching for double murder suspect

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

The hunt is on for a double murder suspect in Seattle after a triple shooting in the Belltown neighborhood last November.

Seattle Police say convicted felon, Nyagah Baker-Williams, a.k.a. ‘Baby’ and ‘Big Baby’ is involved in the murders of two men in the area of 5th and Battery St. When officers arrived they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Two died, the third survived.

Police have already arrested one suspect and now need your help to find Baker-Williams. “We feel he’s very dangerous. He’s obviously armed. Multiple convictions for drugs and robbery and burglary, so he’s not going to come in easy, so we feel that friends of his are probably hiding him out. According to all of the intelligence we’ve gathered on this case, he’s not out of the Seattle area,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

He’s 27 years old, 6'1", 240 pounds and known to be a regular in downtown Seattle.

Police say he should be considered ‘armed and dangerous.’

If you can tell officers where to find him, Crime Stoppers will pay you a $1,000 cash reward. All tips are anonymous. Call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your phone to tell police where to find him.