× Man who accused former Seattle mayor Ed Murray of sex abuse is dead

SEATTLE — Delvonn Heckard, one of the men who accused former Seattle mayor Ed Murray of sex abuse, is dead.

Heckard was found dead early Friday morning at an Auburn motel, law enforcement sources told Q13 News. The cause of his death was not immediately known.

Heckard filed a lawsuit against Murray last year alleging the former mayor raped and molested him as a teenager. He also claimed the city allowed the mayor’s office to slander him.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The lawsuit was initially dropped, but its filing put in motion a chain of events that led to more accusers and eventually the resignation of Murray. The lawsuit was later refiled and was settled for $150,000 with the city of Seattle

Heckard was one of five men who accused Murray of paying them for sex in the 1970's and 80's. Murray continues to deny ever sexually abusing the accusers.

This story is breaking and will be updated.