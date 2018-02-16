Lowland snow is a real possibility this weekend; intermittent pass closures expected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We could see some lowland snow -- if precipitation arrives during the coldest hours this weekend.

The Cascades were already getting dumped on Friday morning. In fact, eastbound lanes of I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass closed around 7:00 a.m. Click here for the latest traffic updates.

Q13 News Meteorologist Tim Joyce has a detailed breakdown of this active weather weekend:

THIS MORNING: We’re soggy out there– and we will be for most of the day. Temps are in the 40s– but when you factor in the wind it feels like it’s in the mid 30s on exposed skin. A jacket with a hood will help you take on your Friday. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Cascades until 7pm. There are restrictions getting over the passes– check to see if you’ll need traction tires or chains before you go.

THIS EVENING: We get a break from the steady rain with cloudy skies and chance of showers. Overnight the rain will come back. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Really soggy. Rain will be heavy at times and breezy to windy conditions as well. Expect the WINTER STORM WATCH to be upgraded to a WINTER STORM WARNING with 7-14″ of new snow expected. Travel will be difficult over the passes– and with the winds, expect possible intermittent closures.

SUNDAY: This is the trickiest part of the forecast as a low pressure system drops down from the north. Right now the forecast models put it right along the coast– which would deliver some a quick blast of snow to areas around Puget Sound. But, if the low strays a bit further off shore the 50 degree ocean moderates the air mass and we see rain. If the path of the low meanders further inland the low will keep the cold temperatures– but wont pull all that much moisture off the ocean. So, that’s a long way of saying “too soon to tell”. You’ll want to pay close attention to the forecast for the weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT: No matter what happens on Sunday during the day, we get an arctic blast that afternoon/evening. Temps overnight will drop to our coldest so far this winter with lows in the 20s and wind chills could be in the teens. Areas that are wet will certainly freeze overnight– and if there’s fog it will be freezing fog which creates the most dangerous condition on roads we have around here: black ice.

NEXT WEEK: We’ll be in this dry & cold mode for most of the week. That will mean some nice sunshine– but it will be cold with high struggling to reach 40 on Monday and Tuesday. We’ll slowly warm up a few degrees each day. I think by Thursday we’ll finally be above freezing in the morning.

–Tim Joyce, Q13 Meteorologist