No evidence of shooting or victims after scary situation at Highline College

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Wash. -- A terrifying situation unfolded Friday morning at a college south of Seattle after reports of gunfire on campus.

The Des Moines, Wash. college went into lockdown just before 9 a.m. Students took to Twitter saying they heard what sounded like 6-8 gunshots on campus.

Gun shots at highline college. Don't go. Scariest moment of my life. — Kelli Ronish (@KelliRonish) February 16, 2018

About an hour later, Public Information Officer Capt. Kyle Ohashi said police had found no evidence of a shooting or any victims at Highline College. Ohashi emphasized that law enforcement will treat every shooting report seriously.

BREAKING: Public Information Officer Capt. Kyle Ohashi: NO EVIDENCE of a shooting or any victims at Highline College in Des Moines, Washington. We treat every report seriously.https://t.co/kQs6fJjdDQ #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/jTXr4ZC8Rs — Tyler Slauson (@tslauson) February 16, 2018

The college said police were evacuating buildings and assessing the situation. Highline College was keeping students and staff updated on their Facebook page:

"Remain in lockdown - This is not a drill Police are responding and evacuating buildings. Remain in lockdown position. We will update you as further details become available. This is an unfolding situation."

Multiple police agencies including the Washington State Patrol are responding to the college. Video from the scene showed a massive police response.

Officials said families in need of information are asked to go to the NW corner of the Lowe's parking lot.

Jerry rushed to Highline Colege knowing his 7 months pregnant girlfriend was in class. Sound like she’s all right ( warning language) pic.twitter.com/U03rg3xu0z — John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) February 16, 2018

Kent police said a large police presence was at the school and along Pacific Highway South between 240th and Kent-Des Moines Road: "Please avoid the area if possible."

Southbound I-5 briefly closed near SR 516, but quickly reopened. More closures are possible.

The school is located about 15 miles south of Seattle. It has about 17,000 students.

Paper sign taped to doors of Highline community college about lockdown. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/KknK8gHPHY — Marcus Mathisen (@MarcusQ13Fox) February 16, 2018