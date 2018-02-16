Help ID Soccer Mom-looking suspect seen using credit card stolen from elderly shopper

WANTED IN UNIVERSITY PLACE —

Talk about looks being deceiving: While this theft suspect who needs to be identified seems like a nice Soccer Mom — University Place Police say she’s a heartless crook who went on a spending spree with credit cards stolen from an elderly woman while the victim shopped for groceries.

The video below shows the suspect at the Apple Store at the Tacoma Mall on January 31st. Detectives say she charged more than $3,500 there and 20 minutes later — another nearly $3,000 worth of electronics at the Best Buy in Tacoma.

“We’re seeing a lot more of these and when you’re in a grocery store you want to make sure and secure your purse, secure your wallet, don’t leave them visible, because we have professional thieves that don’t look like criminals all the time, that are out stealing your items and before you get out of the grocery store you can become a victim of theft through credit card fraud,” said Det. Ed Troyer with Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County. “This particular case, this victim lost over $6,000 before she got home and noticed her credit cards were gone, so these people are usually working in professional rings, do this all the time and hopefully somebody will know who this is and turn her in, get the reward money and put an end to it.”

Detectives thinks she's Asian or Hispanic, in her 30`s, with a slender build and long black hair. She wore a blue tennis shoes, a dark blue hoodie and a black Nike baseball hat.

If you know her name, call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.

If your tip helps lead to her arrest -- a cash reward is yours!