Winter weather is back! Storms to dump heavy snow on passes, perhaps a few inches on lowlands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Three different storm systems roll through Western Washington between now and Sunday night.

Q13 Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley says Friday starts out wet and breezy with mountain snow. The afternoon will actually be dry for many.

But Round Two packs a stronger punch Saturday with lots of rain and gusty winds. The focus will be the mountains on Saturday. Some weather models show 40 to 50 inches of snow at the ski areas (24 inches for the passes).

"I’d expect delays or closures at Snoqualmie Pass sometime Saturday," Kelley said. "The wind doesn’t look severe but gusts to 35 mph will be common."

The third system will be cold air late Saturday and Sunday.

"It will be cold enough to snow but the moisture leaves us at the same time the cold arrives. The snowiest places would be Port Angeles, Hood Canal and South Sound foothills (east Pierce County and east King County)," Kelley says. "The main metro area from Everett to Tacoma will see less than 3 inches. Right now Seattle is slated for 1.5 inches."

On Sunday night, he said, we dry out and FREEZE. Lows Monday through Wednesday will be in the 20s with some teens -- the coldest temps since January 2017.

Snow in the Mountains, then even MORE snow; plus wind, rain, and ending with snow in lowlands -- all this weekend. #wawx pic.twitter.com/pgr3CRPCBK — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 15, 2018