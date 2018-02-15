× Healthy Living: Flu remedies from icy socks to nasal washes. Do they really work?

If you have the flu, you’ll do about anything to feel better faster. While the rest of us are looking for ways to prevent getting the flu in the first place.

Doctors say the best thing you can do if you’re sick is stay home, rest and keep hydrated. As for flu prevention, experts say it’s important to wash your hands frequently with soap and water, avoid touching your face, and stay away from people who are sick.

However, beyond that, some people are turning to other unique remedies to keep the flu at bay. For instance, sleeping in ice cold socks, eating a high protein diet, consuming elderberry or using nasal washes.

While each of these may offer relief for some, Dr. Ari Gilmore with Pacific Medical Centers warns not to place to much hope in these off-the-wall remedies to stop the flu.