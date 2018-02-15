Detectives seek public’s help on fatal hit-and-run of bicyclist in Milton

MILTON, Wash. — Authorities have identified a bicyclist killed early Wednesday in a hit-and-run crash in Milton.

King County medical examiners identified the man as 29-year-old Ryan B. Joe.

The Washington State Patrol says Joe was riding south on Meridian Avenue East when he was struck and killed at about 2:28 a.m. by an unknown motorist that fled the scene.

Detectives believe he may have been knocked off his bike before being run over.

The state patrol says a tow truck driver then struck Joe’s bicycle, turned around and saw Joe in another lane.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to email victoria.mauro@wsp.wa.gov or call detective Vik Mauro at 425-401-7746.