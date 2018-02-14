Authorities are responding to a shooting in Fort Meade, Maryland, where the National Security Agency is headquartered, the White House said Wednesday.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the matter, White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters said in a statement.

Fort Meade garrison spokeswoman Cheryl Phillips confirmed by phone that one person was injured in the shooting outside the base and was taken to hospital.

The NSA said in a statement that the incident took place at a vehicle gate. Aerial footage shows a black SUV that appears to have crashed into concrete barriers.

“The situation is under control and there is no ongoing security or safety threat,” the agency said.

NSA Police and local law enforcement are addressing an incident that took place this morning at one of NSA's secure vehicle entry gates. The situation is under control and there is no ongoing security or safety threat. — NSA/CSS (@NSAGov) February 14, 2018

Despite prominent highway signs, drivers occasionally take the wrong exit and end up at the tightly secured gates. Most motorists then carefully follow the orders of heavily armed federal officers and turn around without getting into more trouble.

But in early 2015, two people were shot at by NSA police when they disobeyed orders outside the heavily secured campus. One driver died at the scene after NSA police opened fire on a stolen sports utility vehicle. Authorities later said they had stolen a car from a man who picked them up for a party at a motel.