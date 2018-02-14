At least 20 hurt in shooting at Florida high school; gunman in custody

PARKLAND, Fla. — One person was killed and at least 20 were injured following a shooting at a south Florida high school.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office told news outlets the shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
The Broward School District said the shooting happened just before the end of the school day.
Today, close to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s dismissal, students and staff heard what sounded like gunfire. The school immediately went on lockdown but is now dismissing students. We are receiving reports of possible multiple injuries. Law enforcement is on site.
Margate Fire Chief Dan Booker told a Miami Herald reporter that at least one person was killed in the shooting and between 20 to 50 people were injured.
The gunman was taken into custody about an hour after the shooting. WSVN reports that the suspect is a student and was in class earlier today.
Shooter is now in custody. Scene is still active. #stonemanshooting
UPDATE: Authorities have taken a subject into police custody in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School pic.twitter.com/zhtXPDAjhE
Praying for everyone at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Just spoke with Broward Undersheriff to ensure they have everything they need. And just spoke to FBI to make sure all federal resources are being made available to help. Will continue to monitor closely.
Possible suspect in custody in #FloridaShooting #StonemanShooting. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/gxisLcEVGf
My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school.
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is now dismissing students. We are receiving reports of possible multiple injuries. Law enforcement and the District’s Special Investigative Unit are currently on site. The District will provide updates as more information becomes available.
Here’s a look at some of the police on the scene. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/IHhVWYXtRn
Still locked in. I checked the local news and there is 20 victims. Long live Majory Stoneman Douglas High. pic.twitter.com/4kQMAlCBWt
Fire chief tells Miami Herald at least one person has been killed.
Margate Fire Chief Dan Booker tells me at least 1 dead, "over 20" injured in shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Scene is "still very active." Level 3 mass casualty incident.
Police have identified a person of interest as a student who was in class earlier today, WNSV reports.
I’ve spoken with @BrowardSheriff Scott Israel, @browardschools Superintendent Robert Runcie and FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen regarding Stoneman Douglas High School. We’ll continue to receive updates from law enforcement.
Just yesterday Parkland was ranked safest city in Florida. And now this terrible incident at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in the city. @wsvn
AVOID THE AREA – Do not attempt to get to the school this perimeter is LOCKED down. https://t.co/sNtQqZYojL
Students with hands up being brought out of school. Gunman still at large, preliminary reports up to 50 victims #breaking #CBSLA #StonemanShooting pic.twitter.com/RztdbcKLXs
#BSO is working a developing incident regarding a report of active shooter located at 5901 Pine Island Rd, Parkland. Here's what we know so far: deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High. There are reports of victims. PIO will be on scene 3:15pm.
Avoid the area of Stoneman Douglas HS. #BSO is currently working a developing incident regarding a report of active shooter.
