Reports of active shooter at Florida high school, dozens may be injured

At least 20 hurt in shooting at Florida high school; gunman in custody

Posted 12:12 PM, February 14, 2018, by , Updated at 01:10PM, February 14, 2018

PARKLAND, Fla. —  One person was killed and at least 20 were injured following a shooting at a south Florida high school.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office told news outlets the shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The Broward School District said the shooting happened just before the end of the school day.

Margate Fire Chief Dan Booker told a Miami Herald reporter that at least one person was killed in the shooting and between 20 to 50 people were injured.

The gunman was taken into custody about an hour after the shooting. WSVN reports that the suspect is a student and was in class earlier today.

Tanya Sinkovits February 14, 20181:13 PM

Tyler Slauson February 14, 20181:12 PM

Tanya Sinkovits February 14, 20181:12 PM

Tyler Slauson February 14, 20181:11 PM

Tyler Slauson February 14, 20181:11 PM

Tanya Sinkovits February 14, 20181:01 PM

Tyler Slauson February 14, 201812:52 PM

Tyler Slauson February 14, 201812:48 PM

Tyler Slauson February 14, 201812:45 PM

Tyler Slauson February 14, 201812:44 PM

Tyler Slauson February 14, 201812:41 PM

Fire chief tells Miami Herald at least one person has been killed.

Tanya Sinkovits February 14, 201812:34 PM

Police have identified a person of interest as a student who was in class earlier today, WNSV reports.

Tyler Slauson February 14, 201812:29 PM

Tanya Sinkovits February 14, 201812:24 PM

Tyler Slauson February 14, 201812:24 PM

Tanya Sinkovits February 14, 201812:23 PM

Tyler Slauson February 14, 201812:22 PM

Tanya Sinkovits February 14, 201812:19 PM