At least 20 hurt in shooting at Florida high school; gunman in custody

PARKLAND, Fla. — One person was killed and at least 20 were injured following a shooting at a south Florida high school.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office told news outlets the shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The Broward School District said the shooting happened just before the end of the school day.

Today, close to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s dismissal, students and staff heard what sounded like gunfire. The school immediately went on lockdown but is now dismissing students. We are receiving reports of possible multiple injuries. Law enforcement is on site. — Broward Schools (@browardschools) February 14, 2018

Margate Fire Chief Dan Booker told a Miami Herald reporter that at least one person was killed in the shooting and between 20 to 50 people were injured.

The gunman was taken into custody about an hour after the shooting. WSVN reports that the suspect is a student and was in class earlier today.