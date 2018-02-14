Heart Health: The 5 critical numbers you should know to reduce risk of heart disease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All month, Q13 News is focusing on heart health in an effort to raise awareness about heart disease. Did you know, 80% of heart disease may be prevented by taking control of your health, knowing your family history and knowing your numbers, according to the American Heart Association.

There are five critical numbers everyone should know about their own health to help understand and potentially lower their risk for heart disease. Those numbers include cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index, or BMI.

Dr. Mary Ann Bauman stopped by the Q13 studio to talk about what each of these numbers means, and the action you should take to improve your own heart health.

