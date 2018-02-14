× Healthy Living: Dark chocolate, in moderation, is good for your heart

We’re heard for years, chocolate has health benefits, and there are a few reasons why this is.

A study from the German Institute of Human Nutrition found that a quarter of an ounce a day of dark chocolate may lower a person’s risk of heart attack or stroke. Other studies have shown dark chocolate can improve a person’s mood. Dark chocolate also has antioxidants and can help with inflammation.

Tamara Melton and registered dietitian says chocolate is more that just a mater of the heart for what we give to people that we love. She says chocolate has nutrients in it that can help us protect our heart. They’re called flavonols, and they help increase blood flow to the heart.

Moderation is key to the chocolate equation since chocolate is high in sugar. Remember, an ounce of dark chocolate is what’s recommended.