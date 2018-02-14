Everett student arrested after grandma finds school shooting plans, calls 911

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. -- Everett police arrested a student at ACES High School for attempted murder after a journal detailing a planned school shooting was discovered by the teen's grandmother.

On Tuesday, the suspect's grandmother called 911 to report what she believed was upcoming and credible threats by her 18-year-old grandson to shoot students at ACES High School. She showed officers excerpts from the journal and told them her grandson kept a rifle in a guitar case.

Authorities say the journal described shooting students and using homemade explosive devices at the school on Holly Drive.

The teen was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail on probable cause for attempted murder.

During the arrest, officers found marijuana and a knife on the 18-year-old. During a search of the grandmother's home, a rifle and military-style grenades were seized.

