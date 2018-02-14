Police: Everett student details graphic plot in journal to shoot up his high school

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett Police say the writings in an 18-year-old’s journal are the words of a would-be killer.

A prosecutor Wednesday told a judge that the ACES Alternative High School student was a grave danger to the community.

The judge found probable cause to keep the case moving, setting a high bail of $5 million.

Police say his own grandmother turned him in after discovering the journal and a semi-automatic rifle hidden in a guitar case.

Court documents revealed some of the student’s journal entries, which police said revealed the student’s plan to shoot up his high school.

“I am preparing myself for the school shooting. I can’t wait. My aim has gotten much more accurate, I can’t wait to walk into that class and blow all those (expletive) away.”

The student continues by writing, “I’ve been thinking a lot, I need to make this shooting bombing at Kamiak infamous. I need to get the biggest fatality number I possibly can. I need to make this count. I’ve been reviewing many mass shootings/bombings (and attempted bombings) I’m learning from past shooters/bombers’ mistakes, so I don’t make the same ones."

“The defendant himself in his writings refers to the same type as rifle as Eric Harris in the Columbine shooting,” said one prosecutor.

Police say the ACES Alternative High School student did a coin flip to decide whether he would target Kamiak High School or ACES where he attends. He mentions ACES won the flip.

On Wednesday, the defense attorney says her client was only venting and musing.

“There is no ammunition, there is nothing else to suggest other than his statement in his journal,” said the defense attorney.

A journal entry alone is usually not enough for someone to face attempted murder charges but police say it’s all about what the student did in conjunction with the writings. Detectives searching his home have already found two inert grenades. Journal entries talk about how he was researching ways to make the grenades live by using black powder. Police say the 18-year-old also talks about using pressure cooker bombs and where and what order he would be placing the explosives.

“I would also argue that the robbery itself is a substantial step in an effort to raise funds,” said one prosecutor.

In the course of searching the defendant’s home, detectives have discovered evidence linking the student to a robbery at the AM-PM Monday night.

The prosecutor said the young man robbed the store to raise funds to buy more materials for his shooting plot.

Police say the defendant admitted to the robbery, telling them he felt powerful during the course of the crime. Another suspect is involved in the robbery as well and police say the student used the same rifle in the store robbery that his grandmother found in the guitar case.

They got away with $100 and the store manager told Q13 News the female store clerk is still shaken up by the crime.

On Tuesday, during his arrest the student managed to slip one of his hands out of the handcuffs and he tried to run from police, even kicking an officer during the attempted escape.