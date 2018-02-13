Special Election: Levies and bond measures on ballots across state

SEATTLE — More than 224 proposed levies and bond measures were on ballots across the state for Tuesday’s special election.

In King, Pierce and Snohomish counties alone, there are more than 70 measures on the ballot.

Most seek an increase in property taxes to provide money to local school districts, in addition to that which is now provided by new, state-mandated property tax increases for education. The proposed increases on the ballot differs from district to district.

Supporters of the measures say they are needed because there are still gaps in funding for local schools. Critics say the state-mandated property tax increases are enough.

Voters have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to get their ballots in. Mailed ballots that have a Feb. 13 postal date will also be counted.

