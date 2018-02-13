Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready helps foster care youth create their own music

SEATTLE — Imagine jamming with your favorite musician in the studio. Even more, imagine creating a song with them. That happened for five teens involved with the non-profit Treehouse.

The musician: Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready.

Here’s the story as told by one of those youth — Franky Price.

Price, created the song “Try So Hard,” along with Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready and four other foster youth who graduated high school with the help of Seattle-based Treehouse.

Treehouse provides academic and other essential supports to youth in foster care. Their “Graduation Success” program is expanding statewide over the next five years.

Pearl Jam will be releasing a video of the recording session, which includes the moving song, through their social media on Wednesday.

Pearl Jam's pledges to fight homelessness

Last month, Pearl Jam announced two concerts in the summer of 2018 to fight the homeless crisis in the Seattle area. "The Home Shows" on Aug. 8 and 10 at Safeco Field will be the band's first hometown appearance in five years.

But it's more than just a concert. Pearl Jam also announced that they're pledging a minimum of $1 million toward local homelessness initiatives.

"They challenge everyone to join them -- with the goal of raising a minimum of $10 million pledged toward addressing homelessness in 2018. The band is researching a wide range of programs to address Seattle-area homelessness in varied ways with a plan to announce specific beneficiaries closer to the show dates."