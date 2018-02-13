Hope you enjoyed the sunshine … chilly temps, rain and snow on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This morning was COLD -- and more chilly weather is on the way.

But at least it's been somewhat sunny!

Q13 News Meteorologist Katie Boer said many places in Western Washington were in the 20s Tuesday morning -- making it one of our coldest starts since the end of December.

Tuesday really is a transition day as we move into a wetter weather pattern. We'll still remain cool however with temperatures continuing below normal, below 50°.

We'll look at clouds continuing to increase through the remainder of the afternoon with a CHANCE of rain for the evening commute after 4/5pm. Rain is more likely though later this evening and overnight. But lows will be considerably warmer so we're only looking at SNOW CHANCES for the mountains.

There is a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Cascades above 1,500' starting at 7pm tonight through 10am Wednesday. 5-10" of new snow is possible in the mountains.

Wednesday is Valentine's Day! Expect some scattered showers -- mainly before 4:00 p.m. with a high of 46.