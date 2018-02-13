× Brad Evans leaving Sounders, reportedly headed to Sporting KC

SEATTLE – One of the original Seattle Sounders is parting ways with the club.

Defender Brad Evans, who joined the MLS version of the Sounders when they made their debut back in 2009, said goodbye to the club and its fans in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.

“Can’t say ‘thank you’ enough to my @SoundersFC family/players that trusted in me & of course the city of Seattle for 9 years of amazing memories. We had a good run. I hope u continue to support your rave green soldiers through thick & thin. I’ll be your future GM.”

The Kansas City Star reported that Evans will join Sporting KC, though the deal must still be approved by the league office.

Evans, 32, saw his season come to an end last August when he suffered a back injury.