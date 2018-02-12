Washington state middle school student arrested for airsoft guns

COLBERT, Wash. — Authorities say a 14-year-old middle school student in Washington state was arrested for bringing air soft guns to school.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office on Friday arrested the Mountainside Middle School student after discovering the two black air soft pistols in the student’s backpack.

An airsoft pistol is like a BB gun.

Authorities were called on a report that the student had weapons on the school bus.

The student, who was found walking home after getting off the bus, was taken to the juvenile detention center and accused of possessing a dangerous weapon on school property.

No one was hurt.