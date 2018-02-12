× Tumwater man arrested on 13 counts of cruelty to dogs

TUMWATER, Wash. (AP) — A 50-year-old Tumwater man has been arrested on suspicion of 13 counts of first-degree animal cruelty after investigators found pictures and videos of the man engaged in sexual activity with at least three dogs.

The Olympian reported Monday that the man was arrested in January for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Charging documents say during that investigation police discovered photos and videos showing the man engaging in sexual activity with several dogs.

“The videos showed (the man) engaging in sexual acts with the dogs and having the dogs have physical contact with his sexual organs,” the charging documents read.

The man was arrested Saturday afternoon and two dogs at his residence were taken to an animal hospital.