Seattle detectives asking to hear from victims of fraudulent tickets to ‘Hamilton’, other events

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are trying to find any victims who have purchased fraudulent tickets to see “Hamilton” or any other shows recently.

Detectives say the suspect was featured on Washington’s Most Wanted last June for allegedly burglarizing the Wedgwood Broiler Restaurant in north Seattle while wearing a catcher’s mask. The say the same man broke into a University District music venue and stole ticket stock paper.

The suspect, a bald white male in his late 40s, reportedly posted ads for his tickets on sites like Craigslist and OfferUp and always met his victims in person in the King County area. Police arrested him in a grocery store parking lot shortly after he tried to pawn a few tickets off on an unsuspecting victim.

Detectives served a warrant on the man’s house and recovered the remaining ticket paper and a laptop used to print the forged tickets.

Police believe the man may have sold bogus tickets to dozens of people and are now seeking potential victims.

Q13 News is not naming him until he is formally charged with a crime. If you believe you may have been targeted by a suspect matching this description in a ticket scam, please email detectives at SPD5029@Seattle.gov.

