× Camaro driver with ‘DIRTBAG’ plate tased, arrested after ‘series of bad decisions,’ Bellevue PD says

BELLEVUE, Wash. – A man driving a red Camaro with a vanity license plate that reads “DIRTBAG” ended up under arrest Sunday afternoon after what Bellevue police called “a series of bad decisions.”

Police said the 40-year-old man is expected to be charged with first-degree assault with a firearm, assault on a police officer, malicious harassment, obstructing police and resisting arrest after the incident at a Brown Bear car wash in Factoria.

Police said they responded to the car wash shortly after 3 p.m. after reports of a road-rage incident that began with a minor rear-end crash between two cars in the parking lot. They said the driver of the other car got out to take pictures of the damage, and the Camaro driver got out and pointed a gun at the victim and made threats.

Police said when they showed up, the suspect wouldn’t get of the car, and he fought them when they tried to pull him out. One officer was punched in the face.

The man then allegedly threatened to kill the police and “made disparaging comments about the victim’s perceived ethnicity.” Police finally used a taser to subdue and arrest the man.