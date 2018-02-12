Brrrr! Below-freezing temps in morning for many areas And a possibility of snow on Sunday?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The good news is that this week will be mostly dry. The bad news is that it will be below freezing at times.

Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley says Tuesday will start out cold with lows near 28 degrees. It will be sunny for the first half of the day, he says, but clouds move in during the afternoon.

There could be some #freezing #fog tonight & Tuesday morning in lowland areas from #Shelton south. Visibility could be reduced at times, & some slick spots are possible. Lows tonight across W WA will be in the 20s to lower 30s. #WAwx #brrr! — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 13, 2018

"Rain heads in Tuesday night but most falls outside of the Seattle metro area," he says.

Wednesday will be mostly dry for the lowlands but the passes get snow all day, making for slick conditions up there.

Thursday will be mostly dry but the foothills still get passing showers.

Friday will be a transition into a more active pattern this weekend. Saturday will be wet and gusty. Ugh.

And Sunday will be cold enough to snow for the lowlands "but it looks pretty dry," he says.

"I will keep my eye on Sunday as it appears someone will get snow down low," Kelley says.