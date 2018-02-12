At least 1 dead in small plane crash in south Whatcom County

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — At least one person was killed in a small plane crash Monday night in the Larrabee State Park/Fragrance Lake area of Whatcom County, the South Whatcom Fire Authority said.

Spokesman Dave Ralston said they got a call at about 9:40 p.m. of a small plane down off Chuckanut Drive. Crews found the plane, and at least one person was killed.

He said there were reports that the plane went missing at about 8 p.m., but the Fire Authority wasn’t involved in the initial search.

No other details were immediately available.