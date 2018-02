Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fresh off a road win over Chicago State, Seattle U men's basketball coach Jim Hayford joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine on "Q It Up Sports" on Sunday night. The Redhawks are now 17-9 overall and 6-3 in conference play with two big home games coming up this week - Thursday night at the Connolly Complex and Saturday at KeyArena.

Interview above.