× Police look for suspect in deadly Seattle club shooting

SEATTLE — Seattle police need your help finding the shooter responsible for killing a man inside a South Seattle nightclub early Sunday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of South Horton Street.

Seattle police said despite efforts to save the 27-year-old victim, he later died at Harborview Medical Center.

No suspect description is available at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Seattle police tip line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story and will be updated.