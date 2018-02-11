Police: Man shot in parking garage near Pioneer Square
SEATTLE — Detectives are investigating a shooting on the edge of Pioneer Square that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police were called to a parking garage at 1st Ave and Cherry Street just before 7 p.m. Sunday.
They discovered a man, who was approximately 19 years old, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.
No suspect description has been released at this time.
We’ll update this article when more information becomes available.
47.602557 -122.334303