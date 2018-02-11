× Police: Man shot in parking garage near Pioneer Square

SEATTLE — Detectives are investigating a shooting on the edge of Pioneer Square that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to a parking garage at 1st Ave and Cherry Street just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

They discovered a man, who was approximately 19 years old, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

No suspect description has been released at this time.

We’ll update this article when more information becomes available.