Percy Allen of the Seattle Times joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine on "Q It Up Sports" to discuss the UW men's basketball team after a difficult weekend at the Oregon schools, including a double overtime loss to Oregon State on Saturday night. Interview above.
Percy Allen talks UW hoops on “Q It Up Sports”
