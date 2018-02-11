× Meet Stitch! #WhyNotMePets

Stitch is a ball of fun.

He’s a four-year-old tuxedo cat who’s been working on tricks to impress his future family. Stitch is at the Homeward Pet Adoption Center in Woodinville.

Shelter staff say he’s a real purr machine and is always willing to snuggle up on your lap for some extra ttention.

Stitch’s previous owners got kicked out of their home and couldn’t bring him along.

Stitch has lived with cats and dogs, but he’s looking for a low stress home. He’s also on a few urinary supplements to help with a medical condition. Stitch is also on a wet food diet to help with his condition.

Staff say Stitch is a volunteer favorite.

If you would like to adopt Stitch, visit the Homeward Pet Adoption Center.