Kayaker dies in Snoqualmie River

NORTH BEND, Wash. — A kayaker died Saturday on the Snoqualmie River, Eastside Fire and Rescue confirms.

First responders were called to the Ernie’s Grove area about 1:36 p.m. after witnesses told authorities a kayaker in front of them went into a strainer/root ball, and his kayak became stuck. The kayaker then was spotted floating downstream.

The King County Sheriff’s Office launched its helicopter to search for the kayaker.

He was pulled from the water about two hours after the 911 call.

No word exactly how the man died.