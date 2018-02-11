× Getting started with your emergency kit in case of disaster

We don’t like to think about the “what ifs” when it comes to disasters, but it’s better to be prepared than scrambling at the last minute.

Lots of people don’t have an emergency kit with the basics like food, water and medicine.

Pemco Insurance is offering advice for how to get your emergency kit started and what items you should have in it.

Start with one gallon of water per person, per day. You can use bottled water or fill up those plastic milk jug.

Go through your pantry and get things that are ready to eat like canned soup, tuna, granola bars, or juice boxes. Don’t forget to pack food for pets.

Make sure you have your prescription medicine. You want to carry about a week’s worth. Keep your medicine in the original bottle so you have dosing and refill information.

Next, get cash. This will help if the power is out and ATM machines aren’t working.

You should also have blankets or sleeping bags for everybody just in case you have to evacuate and need to sleep in your car.

You can build emergency kits in plastic storage boxes like the ones you store holiday decorations in.

Keep your kits somewhere close to the door like in a hall closet, so it’s easier to grab if you’re in a rush to get out.

It’s also a good idea to set a reminder on your phone to rotate pantry food and medicine every six to 12 months since those expire and replace the water too.