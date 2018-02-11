× Chilly week ahead for Western Washington, but sunny!

SEATTLE — Winter is not over. Western Washington is going to get a blast of Candian-like temperatures for the next couple of weeks, but there’s a silver lining: it’s going to be mostly dry.

Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said, “I have some rain Wednesday morning but then that’s pretty much it for the week.”

But we’ll all need to bundle up.

Kelley said it will be cold enough on Monday and Tuesday for some frosty roads during the morning commute. He also said to keep that ice scraper handy. Lows for those days will be around 29 degrees with the highs about 44 degrees Fahrenheit.

On Tuesday night clouds will increase and the region will get rain overnight into Wednesday mornings commute. But Kelley said it won’t rain all day Wednesday because the front is pretty weak.

Snow levels will remain very low Wednesday so foothill towns may see a little snow or chunky rain at that time.

Sunny and chilly again for our Thursday and Friday.

Kelley said Saturday could have passing showers and it looks breezy.

Next Sunday will be cold again. Kelley said we could see snow levels around 500 feet, but we might not have any moisture in the air for snow to form.

“I’ll keep my eye on this for late next weekend but it appears Winter is NOT over,” Kelley said.