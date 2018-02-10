× Skirmishes with counter-protesters, some arrests at UW Patriot Prayer rally

SEATTLE — Police took into custody several people at a student Republican event at the University of Washington on Saturday that drew counter-protesters.

The police presence appeared significant as the Seattle Police Department assigned extra officers to support university police for the event at the campus.

Police on the move as fights broke out and opposition crowd moves in front of Suzzallo library. Very peaceful on Patriots Prayer side. pic.twitter.com/DREqfpEVmf — Tatevik Aprikyan (@TatevikAprikyan) February 10, 2018

Five people were arrested during the Red Square gatherings and all were booked for misdemeanors, UWPD said Saturday afternoon.

No officers were injured and no major injuries to participants were reported.

College Republicans invited the Vancouver, Washington, based group Patriot Prayer to speak in Red Square. The club billed it as a free speech event.