LIVE UPDATES: Amid threats of violence, conservative rally underway at University of Washington

SEATTLE – A rally billed as a “free speech event” by the College Republicans at University of Washington was scheduled to go on as planned Saturday amid controversy over security costs and threats of violence.

UW officials said they expected as many as 1,000 people to turn out for the rally, which is headlined at 1 p.m. by the Vancouver, Wash.-based group Patriot Prayer.

UW president Ana Mari Cauce said Friday that UWPD had “obtained credible information that groups from outside the UW community are planning to join the event with the intent to instigate violence,” and urged people to stay away from the Red Square area between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

We’ll have live updates below all afternoon: