Tentative contract agreement reached in Seattle school bus drivers strike

SEATTLE — A tentative agreement has been reached in the 7-day Seattle school bus drivers strike, it was announced Friday.

After meeting with a federal mediator, Teamsters Local 174 Secretary-Treasurer Rick Hicks and First Student Senior Director Kim Mingo released the following statement:

“We are pleased to announce that First Student and Teamsters Local 174 leadership have come to terms on a fully-recommended tentative agreement.

“We are confident that this contract will be ratified by union membership. The vote will take place tomorrow, Saturday, February 10 at 10:00AM. Upon ratification, yellow bus service will resume on Monday.

“The agreement provides an expanded benefits package and comprehensive health care coverage for our Seattle Public Schools yellow bus drivers and families. We feel strongly that this deal meets the goals set by all parties in these negotiations.”

First Student labor negotiators and Local 174 leaders have maintained open lines of communication throughout this process. Though this tentative agreement took longer than we had hoped, what brings us all together is our shared commitment to provide safe and reliable transportation for Seattle Public Schools students and families.”

Drivers went on strike Thursday, Feb. 1, saying they wanted better health care and pensions. The bus company First Student had said it wouldn’t give them full-time benefits for part-time work. But the two sides met with federal mediator Thursday, Feb. 8., and reported a tentative contract agreement Friday.