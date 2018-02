SEATTLE — Two people were taken to the hospital after a small box truck collided with a semi on SR 99.

Seattle firefighters were called to the crash before noon Friday to SR 99 and S. Cloverdale Street in the South Park neighborhood. They said a 65-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.

WSDOT said all lanes of northbound SR 99 were blocked for more than an hour, but reopened by 1:30 p.m.

It’s unclear what led to the crash.