Two men arrested after van repeatedly rams school bus on I-5

SEATTLE — Washington State Troopers arrested two men after a van repeatedly rammed a school bus on Interstate 5 in Seattle.

Trooper Rick Johnson said no children were hurt but some were shaken up from the incident.

Dispatchers got a call about a minor crash on I-5 near Seneca Street late Friday morning. When troopers arrived, they said the van was revving its engine and kept spinning its wheels.

Johnson said the van backed into a sergeant’s patrol car before ramming the school bus again. At that point, the sergeant drew his weapon and took the driver into custody.

The passenger tried to escape but was taken into custody by troopers and Seattle police on the James Street ramp at I-5.

It’s unclear what school the bus was from, but Johnson said kids were going on a field trip to Seattle Center. Johnson said troopers gave the kids “Junior Trooper” badges. As of 11:30 a.m., a replacement bus was being sent to pick up the students.

It’s unclear why the van was ramming the school bus.