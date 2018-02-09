Todd Teninty: High-risk child predator wanted in Spokane County

WANTED IN SPOKANE COUNTY —

The U.S Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force is on the hunt for convicted high-risk child predator, Todd Teninty.

He’s failing to register as a sex offender after being busted for indecent liberties in 2007. His victim was a seven year old girl.

He’s 50 years old, 5’11” and weighs 195 pounds.

His bald-headed mugshot is the most recent photo of him.

If you know how to get him back on the map in Spokane County, call Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.

It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward if your tip leads to his arrest.