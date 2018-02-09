× Richard Sherman reveals he’s his own agent, expects to be back with Seahawks next season

Richard Sherman hopes to be back with the Seattle Seahawks next season.

The cornerback also revealed on Thursday that he’s been acting as his own agent for the last year.

In January, we learned that Sherman another surgery — this time to clean up bone spurs in his other ankle. He was already recovering from a ruptured right Achilles during a November game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Sherman is going into the final year of his $11 million contract.

There has been some speculation that the Seahawks may want to move on, but Sherman believes he’ll stay in Seattle.

“We’re going to try to get everything back on track, get healthy and try to get back after it. Hopefully everybody heals up the way they’re supposed to. I hope Kam (Chancellor) can play and it works out however it needs to for him. But obviously, it’s going to look different either way.”

Chancellor suffered a season-ending neck injury late in Seattle’s victory over Arizona on Nov. 9 while making a tackle. It’s unclear if he’ll ever play football again.

Sherman spoke at the MTR Western Sports Star of the Year Awards in Seattle. He said he’s ahead of schedule in his recovery from Achilles surgery and expects to be running by April or May.

H/T ESPN