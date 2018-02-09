× Man shot by Bainbridge Island cop in satisfactory condition

WINSLOW, Wash. (AP) — Officials say a 41-year-old man shot by a Bainbridge Island officer after he allegedly hit another officer with his car is in satisfactory condition at a Seattle hospital.

The Kitsap Sun reported Thursday that the man was in satisfactory condition, according to a Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman.

Bainbridge Island police say officers were called Wednesday afternoon to respond to a person who had overdosed just north of Winslow and that a man with the victim later fled in a vehicle and struck an officer, causing minor injuries.

Police say officers were preparing to call it off a chase because of heavy traffic, but then saw his car. Police say an officer fired at the man but didn’t say what exactly led to the shooting.

The shooting is under investigation.