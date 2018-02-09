Joseph Leota: 10-time convicted domestic violence offender wanted in King County

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

King County Sheriff’s detectives in the fugitive unit are asking for the public’s help to find Joseph Leota.

The 47-year-old is wanted for two counts of Domestic Violence Felony Violation of a No Contact Order and has a $100,000 warrant for his arrest.

Deputies say Leota cut off his GPS Tracking bracelet on Tuesday and told his work he had some emergency so he wouldn’t be there for a lengthy period of time.

He is driving a 1999 Silver Mercedes Benz C class with WA plates BDH1855, like the photo below.

His criminal history includes 10 prior Domestic Violence convictions as well as Hit and Run, Reckless Endangerment, DUI, Theft 3 and Assault 4.

Leota is 6’3” 250 lbs. He was last known to be in the Auburn area. If you can tell detectives where to find him, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Submit a tip via the P3 Tips App on your smart phone or at www.P3Tips.com. You can also call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). It is anonymous