Help ID crew of violent Seattle street robbery suspects

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Five on one: That’s the ruthless ratio this crew of lowlife street robbery suspects had when Seattle Police say they violently stole an innocent woman’s purse on Market St. in Ballard last month.

“The victim was walking. She was accosted by five suspects. Three males and two females and they assaulted her and they stole her bag,” said Seattle Det. Mark Jamieson. “What we would like is that anyone who might recognize who these individuals are, if they have that information, to contact our detectives.”

If you know any of their names, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App.