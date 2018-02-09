Famous skateboarder charged in fatal Vashon Island crash

SEATTLE — A famous skateboarder from Washington state has been charged with vehicular homicide after a car he was driving crashed into a tree and killed a passenger.

Cory Kennedy, 27, was allegedly driving drunk and high when he crashed on Aug. 30, killing 45-year-old Preston “P-Stone” Maigetter and injuring another passenger. Kennedy is also charged with vehicular assault and reckless driving.

Maigetter was a skateboard videographer who worked for Thrasher Magazine, simply known among skateboarders as “The Bible.” Maigetter and Kennedy were friends.

According to charging documents, Kennedy was driving his mother’s Audi Quattro wagon on SW Bank Street on Vashon Island about 10:05 p.m. at high speeds when his car slid off the road and slammed into two large trees.

Maigetter was killed instantly, police say, and Kennedy’s other friend fractured his foot. Kennedy was uninjured, according to court documents.

Several empty beer cans were found in the car, police said. A blood-draw of Kennedy allegedly showed he had consumed marijuana and was likely driving with a .11 BAC at the time of the crash. Kennedy allegedly admitted speeding.

Kennedy has a history of speeding, court records show,and multiple speeding tickets.

Kennedy is sponsored by Girl Skateboards and Nike shoes. He’s a beloved professional skateboarder, and has parts in the skateboarding films “Pretty Sweet” and the local film, “Beware of Sasquatch.”

There was an outpouring of support from the skateboard community following Maigetter’s death. A GoFundMe raised more than $200,00 for his wife and two young children.