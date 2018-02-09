Curtis Watkins: Volatile high-violent offender wanted in Tri-Cities

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

Department of Corrections officers say High-Violent Offender, Curtis Watkins, is a danger to everyone.

He’s wanted for breaking probation in Benton County on an assault bust, where DOC officers say he was paranoid and delusional when he attacked a man after destroying his car with a big boulder.

He’s accused of assaulting his uncle since escaping last month.

He’s been busted for attacking a man at a convenience store in Pasco and DOC officers say in another crazed incident, he’s suspected of standing on the edge of a freeway and waving a shotgun at cars as they passed Officers say he’s extremely dangerous and unpredictable.

He’s 31 years old, 5’7” and weighs 160 pounds.

If you spot him — stay away — and call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone.