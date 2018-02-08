SUNSHINE is on the way! Mark your calendars 😎

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have you missed the warm embrace of our beautiful sun?

It's going to make an appearance, Washingtonians!

Q13 News Meteorologists M.J. McDermott and Katie Boer agree, Saturday should be a beautiful sunshiny day.

But first... some passing showers on Thursday and Friday with breezy winds for Western Washington.

Central Washington is under a WIND ADVISORY until 5pm. Gusts possible up to 45mph -- however some spots (Wenatchee, Entiat and Chelan) could see gusts up to 55 mph.

After this front moves through, temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight with highs in the 40s by this weekend.

But to get some sun, we'll take it!