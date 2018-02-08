× Man shot, killed during road rage incident on I-5, State Patrol says

FIFE, Wash. — A road rage incident between a woman on a motorcycle and a man in a car on I-5 at the King-Pierce county border led to a physical altercation and then the woman shot the man, the Washington State Patrol said. He died of his injuries.

The State Patrol said the woman motorcyclist called 911 after the shooting and waited for authorities.

The State Patrol said the road rage incident occurred just before 5 p.m. as both drivers were traveling southbound on I-5, right by the King-Pierce county line. Both vehicles pulled over into the left lane, and that’s when the physical altercation and shooting occurred, a spokesperson said.

The man was treated by medics at the scene, but he did not survive, the State Patrol.

ICYMI: Police activity on I-5 near 70th Ave. E in Fife has 2 left SB lanes and the NB HOV lane blocked. Backups on SB I-5 extend well into King Co. NB backups are at 3 miles. Consider alt routes. — WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) February 9, 2018

