Police searching for missing girl, 16, in Lacey area

MISSING IN LACEY, Wash. —

Lacey Police are asking for the public’s help to find 16-year-old Jenna Gipson believed to be in the Centralia/Chehalis/Adna area.

She was spotted recently at a hotel in Centralia but was gone when officers arrived.

Detectives are very concerned for her safety after she ran away last month. Jenna is 5’02”, 110 lbs with a tattoo that says ‘Scotty J’ on her hand.

If you know who she is with or where she is staying or have any information that can help officers locate her, please call 911, 1-800-THE-LOST or Crime Stoppers of the South Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS. you can also use the P3 Tips App on your phone. It is anonymous.​