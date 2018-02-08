× Lyft offering ride credit to local charities

SEATTLE – Lyft isn’t just helping you get around town, it’s also helping local charities get where they need to go.

Lyft has announced the Seattle Community Grants program, which awards one non-profit a month with $1,000 in Lyft ride credit to help ease transportation challenges and costs for charities.

The $1,000 ride credit is awarded each month starting in February 2018 and recipients are selected through a competitive application process.

Any 501(c)3 organization that operates in the Seattle metro area is eligible to apply for a grant.

Interest applicants can learn more about the opportunity and apply here.

“We are so thrilled to be able to offer this opportunity to non-profit organizations doing inspiring work on behalf of communities in the Seattle area,” said Todd Kelsay, Lyft’s Pacific Northwest General Manager. “There’s a lot of great work being done, and Lyft is grateful to provide an opportunity for organizations to get a bit of extra support building meaningful impact in our region.”

Lyft offers similar grant programs in 23 other cities across the country.