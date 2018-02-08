City of Seattle moves to vacate misdemeanor marijuana cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The City of Seattle plans to vacate misdemeanor marijuana possession convictions prosecuted by the city before pot was legalized in Washington.

Mayor Jenny Durkan and City Attorney Pete Holmes are announcing the decision in a 10:00 a.m. news conference on Thursday.

I-502 legalized the possession and recreational use of marijuana in Washington for adults 21 and over.

The Seattle City Attorney's Office will ask municipal court to vacate convictions and dismiss charges for misdemeanor possession prosecuted by the city.

The mayor's office says "helps to bring restorative justice for the communities who have been disproportionately targeted by the criminal justice system and furthers the City’s commitment to eliminate racial disparities."

Durkan's office provided these statistics about the racial disparities in these convictions:

"Marijuana possession arrests in Washington rose sharply in the 25 year period from 4,000 in 1986 to 11,000 in 2010, totaling 240,000 arrests according to the Drug Policy Alliance. In Washington State, African Americans were arrested at 2.9 times the rate of whites. Latinos and Native Americans were arrested at 1.6 times the rate of whites."